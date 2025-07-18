Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has issued an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 15,000 ordinary shares at a price of 2140 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. This transaction, executed by Numis Securities Limited, will result in the shares being held in treasury until their cancellation later this month, impacting the company’s share structure by increasing the treasury shares to 275,000 and adjusting the total voting rights to 36,642,357.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Average Trading Volume: 78,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £766.5M

