Georgia Capital PLC Cancels Treasury Shares

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the cancellation of 302,500 treasury shares as part of its share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. This move reduces the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 35,399,357 and the total number of voting rights to 35,361,857, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 83,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £919.7M

