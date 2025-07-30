Georgia Capital PLC Cancels Treasury Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ).

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the cancellation of 350,000 treasury shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. This move reduces the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 36,567,357, with 36,537,357 voting rights remaining, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Average Trading Volume: 66,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £773.1M

Find detailed analytics on CGEO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue