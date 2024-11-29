Georgia Capital PLC Cancels 249,260 Treasury Shares

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the cancellation of 249,260 treasury shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. This move reduces the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 39,577,135, with voting rights now standing at 39,559,135. The strategic cancellation aims to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

