Georgia Capital PLC Appoints KBW as Joint Corporate Broker

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has shared an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC has appointed KBW, a trading name of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, as a joint corporate broker alongside Deutsche Numis. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and investor relations, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder engagement positively.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Georgia Capital PLC is a platform focused on acquiring, developing, and managing businesses in Georgia, targeting sectors poised for growth and diversification within the Georgian economy. The company primarily invests in large-scale opportunities, aiming for significant equity value growth and eventual monetization. Its portfolio includes a retail pharmacy business, insurance services, healthcare services, and stakes in various other industries, including a notable equity position in the water utility sector and the Lion Finance Group.

Average Trading Volume: 83,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £719.5M

