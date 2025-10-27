Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Buyback Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has issued an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. The company acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of 2538.3156 pence per share, with plans to cancel these shares later in the month. This move will result in the company holding 315,000 shares in treasury and having 35,386,857 voting rights, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 83,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £892.1M

