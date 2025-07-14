Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Buyback Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has shared an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. On July 14, 2025, Numis Securities Limited purchased 15,000 shares on behalf of the company at an average price of 2078.3333 pence per share. The shares will be held in treasury until they are canceled later this month. This move will adjust the company’s share structure, leaving 36,917,357 ordinary shares in issue and 36,702,357 voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

Average Trading Volume: 77,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £745.4M

