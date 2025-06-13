Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Buyback Transaction

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has shared an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 15,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. The shares were purchased at a volume-weighted average price of 1857.89 pence per share, with the highest price at 1864 pence and the lowest at 1846 pence. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury until they are formally canceled. The transaction reflects Georgia Capital PLC’s commitment to optimizing shareholder value and maintaining a robust financial position.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Average Trading Volume: 88,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £693M

