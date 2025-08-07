Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has shared an update.

Georgia Capital PLC, a company engaged in a share buyback and cancellation programme, announced the repurchase of 25,000 ordinary shares through Numis Securities Limited on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction is part of a programme initiated in December 2024, and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury until their cancellation. The move is expected to affect the company’s share structure, with the number of voting rights now at 36,412,357 and the ordinary shares in issue totaling 36,567,357.

Average Trading Volume: 59,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £805.8M

