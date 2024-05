Geopacific Resources Limited (AU:GPR) has released an update.

Geopacific Resources Ltd has applied for the quotation of 90,288,590 newly issued fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, dated May 10, 2024. This move is detailed in the company’s recent Appendix 2A filing and aligns with the ASX Listing Rules, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities.

