Gentoo Media Reports Strong 2024 Financial Growth and Strategic Realignment

Gentoo Media Inc. reported a significant revenue increase of 39% in 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 46%, reflecting its strategic focus on sustainable growth and operational excellence. The company has restated its financial statements to align with IFRS 5, resulting in a slight downward correction in revenue and an increase in cash flow from operating activities, indicating a refined approach to financial management and compliance.

Gentoo Media is a leading affiliate in the online gambling and sports betting industry, offering iGaming affiliate solutions, including paid marketing and quality traffic through prominent industry sites. The company also provides SEO and content services through its subsidiary Titan Inc. In 2024, Gentoo Media became an independent entity following a legal split from Gaming Innovation Group, and it is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

