Gentian Board Member Acquires Shares Amid Regulatory Compliance

Kjersti Grimsrud, a board member and primary insider at Gentian Diagnostics ASA, has acquired 5,000 shares of the company at a price of NOK 46.20 each. This transaction is subject to disclosure requirements under Norwegian and EU regulations, highlighting transparency in the company’s insider trading activities.

YTD Price Performance: 23.12%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €60.37M

