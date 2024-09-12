Genscript Biotech Reveals Board Structure

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech Corporation has disclosed the composition of its Board of Directors, consisting of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, with a detailed list of their roles and committee memberships. The Board is structured into five committees, with various directors participating as chairpersons or members, ensuring diverse oversight and strategic direction for the company.

