Genscript Biotech Reports Substantial Profit Growth in 2024

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Genscript Biotech ( (HK:1548) ) just unveiled an update.

Genscript Biotech Corporation has announced a substantial increase in net profit for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to the previous year. The increase is attributed primarily to a one-time unrealized gain from the deconsolidation of Legend Biotech and a non-cash fair value loss related to Probio’s preferred shares. Additionally, the company’s non-cell therapy business remained stable, and future revenue growth is expected due to a new agreement involving LaNova sublicensing to Merck & Co., Inc. Shareholders and investors are advised to consult the company’s annual results announcement, expected by March 2025, for detailed financial information.

More about Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corporation, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the biotech industry. The company is involved in developing innovative products and services, focusing on areas such as life sciences research and applications.

YTD Price Performance: -2.36%

Average Trading Volume: 5,850

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.29B

For a thorough assessment of 1548 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.