Genprex Announces Stockholder Letter and Corporate Update

Genprex ( (GNPX) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Genprex, Inc. announced a stockholder letter and corporate update, highlighting significant progress in its oncology and diabetes programs. The company achieved key milestones in 2025, including advancements in lung cancer clinical trials, with its lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy, receiving FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations. These developments are expected to enhance Genprex’s industry positioning and provide novel treatment approaches for patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (GNPX) stock is a Buy with a $7.50 price target.

More about Genprex

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing therapies for cancer and diabetes. The company’s technologies aim to provide new treatment options for large patient populations with limited alternatives, utilizing a non-viral delivery system for oncology and a novel infusion process for diabetes.

Average Trading Volume: 2,148,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.73M



