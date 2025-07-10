Genmab’s Rina-S Study: A Promising Update for Solid Tumor Treatment

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Genmab is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 study titled ‘Phase 1/2 Study of Rina-S in Patients With Locally Advanced and/or Metastatic Solid Tumors.’ The primary objective is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and antitumor activity of Rina-S, a folate receptor alpha-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with advanced solid tumors. This study is significant as it aims to address treatment options for cancers that are metastatic or cannot be surgically removed.

The study is testing the drug Rina-S, administered as an intravenous infusion. Rina-S is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with other drugs like carboplatin, bevacizumab, and pembrolizumab, to assess its effectiveness in treating various solid tumors.

The study design is interventional, non-randomized, and sequential, with no masking involved. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on determining the drug’s safety and efficacy in the targeted patient population.

The study began on December 7, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results.

For investors, this study update could influence Genmab’s stock performance positively, as successful results could enhance the company’s portfolio in oncology treatments. The competitive landscape includes other companies developing similar targeted therapies, which could impact market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue