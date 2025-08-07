Genmab’s Promising Phase 3 Trial for Advanced Lung Cancer Treatment

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Genmab is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘Trial to Evaluate Acasunlimab and Pembrolizumab Combination Superiority Over Standard of Care Docetaxel in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (ABBIL1TY NSCLC-06)’. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of acasunlimab combined with pembrolizumab compared to the standard chemotherapy drug, docetaxel, in patients with PD-L1 positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have previously received PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and platinum-based chemotherapy. This trial holds significant potential for improving treatment outcomes in this patient group.

The trial tests two interventions: Acasunlimab, an experimental antibody, and Pembrolizumab, a known antibody marketed as KEYTRUDA®. These are compared against Docetaxel, a standard chemotherapy treatment. The goal is to determine if the combination therapy offers superior outcomes in terms of efficacy and safety.

This is an interventional study with a randomized, parallel assignment of participants to treatment arms. It is open-label, meaning no masking is used, and its primary purpose is treatment. Participants will receive either the experimental combination therapy or the standard care chemotherapy.

The study began on November 25, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results that could affect market dynamics.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Genmab’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The trial’s focus on a prevalent cancer type like NSCLC underscores its potential industry impact, especially against competitors developing similar therapies.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue