Genmab’s Promising Phase 2 Study on Lung Cancer Treatment: A Market Game-Changer?

Genmab’s recent clinical study, officially titled A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Open-Label Trial of GEN1046 as Monotherapy and in Combination Pembrolizumab Therapy in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of acasunlimab (GEN1046) alone and in combination with pembrolizumab. This study is significant as it targets non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer, particularly in patients who have not responded to standard treatments.

The interventions being tested include acasunlimab, a biological agent administered intravenously, both as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab, another intravenous cancer drug. The purpose is to determine the optimal dosing and assess the treatment’s effectiveness.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are randomly assigned to one of three groups, receiving either acasunlimab alone or in combination with pembrolizumab at varying intervals.

The study commenced on October 27, 2021, with an active, not recruiting status as of the last update on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

The update from this study could influence Genmab’s stock performance positively, as successful results might enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive oncology sector. Collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC further underscore the study’s potential impact.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

