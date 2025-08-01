Genmab’s PRO1107 Study: A Promising Step in Cancer Treatment

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Genmab’s latest clinical study, titled ‘A Phase 1/2 Study of PRO1107 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors,’ aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of GEN1107. This study is significant as it targets advanced solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and triple-negative breast cancers, among others.

The intervention being tested is GEN1107, a protein tyrosine K 7 (PTK7) targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). It is administered via intravenous infusion, with the goal of evaluating its effectiveness against various advanced solid tumors.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group model, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered.

The study began on January 29, 2024, with an estimated completion date yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and adjustments in the study timeline.

This study update could influence Genmab’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology sector. Investors should monitor further developments closely.

The study remains active, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue