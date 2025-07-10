Genmab’s Phase 2 Study on Tisotumab Vedotin: A Potential Game-Changer for Solid Tumors

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Genmab, in collaboration with Seagen and Merck Sharp & Dohme, is conducting an open-label Phase 2 study titled ‘Efficacy and Safety Study of Tisotumab Vedotin for Patients With Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of the drug Tisotumab Vedotin, alone or in combination with other anticancer agents, in treating various solid tumors such as colorectal cancer and squamous non-small cell lung cancer. This study is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The intervention being tested is Tisotumab Vedotin, an experimental drug administered intravenously. It is being assessed both as a standalone treatment and in combination with other drugs like pembrolizumab, carboplatin, and cisplatin, to determine its efficacy in combating solid tumors.

The study employs a non-randomized, sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are grouped based on tumor type and receive different treatment regimens involving Tisotumab Vedotin, either alone or with other drugs, across seven parts of the study.

Key dates for the study include its start on June 25, 2018, with the latest update submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature, reflecting its current status as active but not recruiting new participants.

This clinical study update could influence Genmab’s stock performance positively if the results show promising efficacy and safety, potentially boosting investor confidence. The involvement of major industry players like Seagen and Merck Sharp & Dohme underscores the competitive landscape and the potential for significant market impact if successful.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue