Genmab’s New Study on GEN1107: Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment?

Genmab is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1/2 Study of PRO1107 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of GEN1107 in patients with advanced solid tumors, including various types of cancer such as ovarian and lung cancer. This research is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for these challenging conditions.

The intervention being tested is GEN1107, a protein tyrosine K 7 (PTK7) targeted antibody-drug conjugate. This drug is administered via intravenous infusion and is designed to target and treat advanced solid tumors.

The study is interventional, with a single-group assignment and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It involves two parts: dose escalation and tumor-specific expansion, to determine the optimal dosing and assess the drug’s effectiveness across different tumor types.

The study began on January 29, 2024, and the latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

This update could influence Genmab’s stock performance positively if the study shows promising results, as it could lead to a new treatment entering the market. Investors will be keenly watching for outcomes, especially in the context of competition within the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

