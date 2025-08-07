Genmab’s GEN3014 Trial Update: A Potential Game-Changer in Hematologic Malignancies

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Genmab’s recent clinical study update focuses on the GEN3014 Trial in Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies. Officially titled An Open-Label, Multicenter, Phase 1/2 Trial of GEN3014 (HexaBody®-CD38) in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma and Other Hematologic Malignancies, the study aims to evaluate the safety of GEN3014, determine its recommended dose, and assess its preliminary clinical activity in treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and other blood cancers.

The study tests GEN3014, a biological antibody administered intravenously, and compares it with daratumumab, an active comparator administered subcutaneously. GEN3014 is intended to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and other hematologic malignancies.

The study is designed as an interventional, randomized trial with a sequential intervention model. It features no masking and primarily aims to treat the conditions mentioned. The study includes a dose escalation phase followed by expansion parts to further evaluate the treatment’s efficacy.

The study began on March 9, 2021, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates not specified. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025, highlighting the study’s ongoing nature and relevance.

This update may positively impact Genmab’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results could enhance the company’s competitive position in the hematologic malignancies market. Investors should monitor this study’s progress for potential implications on Genmab’s market standing.

The GEN3014 study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

