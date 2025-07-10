Genmab’s GEN3014 Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Hematologic Malignancies

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The GEN3014 Trial in Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies is an open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 study conducted by Genmab. The primary aim is to evaluate the safety of GEN3014, an antibody, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and other blood cancers. The study also seeks to determine the recommended dose for further testing and assess the preliminary clinical activity of GEN3014, marking its first trial in humans.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests GEN3014, a biological intervention administered via intravenous infusion, and compares it to daratumumab, a drug given through subcutaneous injections. GEN3014 is designed to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and other hematologic malignancies.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and follows a sequential intervention model. It involves no masking and is primarily focused on treatment. The study is divided into three parts: Dose Escalation, Expansion Part A, and Expansion Part B, each with specific objectives and participant groups.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 9, 2021, and is currently active but not recruiting. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

Market Implications: The ongoing study of GEN3014 could significantly impact Genmab’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results demonstrate favorable safety and efficacy. As the study progresses, it may influence competitive dynamics within the hematologic malignancy treatment market, potentially affecting competitors focused on similar therapeutic areas.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

