Genmab’s GEN1160 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment?

Genmab’s latest clinical study, officially titled ‘Phase 1/2 Study of PRO1160 in Patients With Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Metastatic or Relapsed Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC), or Advanced (Stage III or IV) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)’, aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drug GEN1160 in treating various advanced cancers. The study’s primary objective is to determine the optimal dosage and assess the drug’s effectiveness in treating these conditions, which are significant due to their challenging treatment landscape.

The intervention being tested is GEN1160, a biological treatment administered via IV infusion. This drug is being explored for its potential to treat solid tumors and blood cancers that are metastatic, unresectable, or have relapsed after previous treatments.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group model, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers are aware of the treatment being administered. The study is structured in three parts: dose escalation to determine the safe dosage, followed by two expansion phases to further evaluate safety and efficacy.

The study began on January 31, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates set for the future, as the last update was submitted on October 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated results.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Genmab’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s competitive position in the oncology market. Investors should also consider the broader industry context, where advancements in cancer treatment continue to drive market dynamics.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

