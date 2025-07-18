Genmab’s GEN1160 Study: A New Hope for Advanced Cancer Treatment

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Genmab is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study titled Phase 1/2 Study of PRO1160 in Patients With Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Metastatic or Relapsed Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC), or Advanced (Stage III or IV) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of GEN1160, a CD70 targeted antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with specific advanced cancers. This study is significant as it explores a novel treatment option for patients with limited alternatives.

The intervention being tested is GEN1160, administered as an intravenous infusion. It is designed to target and treat metastatic or advanced solid tumors and blood cancers, including RCC, NPC, and NHL.

This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. The study is structured in three parts: dose escalation to determine optimal dosing, followed by expansion phases to assess safety and efficacy.

The study began on March 15, 2023, with a primary completion date projected for July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they guide the timeline for data collection and subsequent analysis, impacting future treatment availability.

This clinical update could positively influence Genmab’s stock performance, as successful trials may lead to new market opportunities. Investors should note the competitive landscape, as advancements in cancer treatment are highly sought after in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

