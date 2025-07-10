Genmab’s GEN1057 Trial: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Genmab has initiated a clinical trial titled A First-In-Human, Open-Label, Dose Escalation Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Antitumor Activity of GEN1057 in Subjects With Malignant Solid Tumors. The study aims to assess the safety and antitumor activity of the antibody GEN1057 in treating certain types of cancer, marking a significant step in cancer therapeutics.

The intervention being tested is GEN1057, administered as an intravenous infusion. This experimental drug is designed to target malignant solid tumors, with the goal of determining its safety and efficacy as a monotherapy.

The study is interventional, non-randomized, and follows a sequential intervention model without masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating different dose levels for safety and early efficacy signals.

The trial began on August 28, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date around mid-2025. The most recent update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This update could positively influence Genmab’s stock performance by boosting investor confidence in the company’s innovative cancer treatment pipeline. As the trial progresses, it may also impact the competitive landscape in oncology therapeutics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

