Genmab’s GEN1046 Trial: A Promising Step in Cancer Treatment

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Genmab’s ongoing clinical study, titled ‘First-in-human, Open-label, Dose-escalation Trial With Expansion Cohorts to Evaluate Safety of GEN1046 in Subjects With Malignant Solid Tumors,’ aims to assess the safety and optimal dosing of the antibody acasunlimab. This study is significant as it explores the potential of acasunlimab, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with other cancer therapies, for patients with malignant solid tumors.

The intervention being tested is acasunlimab, a biological treatment administered intravenously. It is being evaluated alone and in combination with docetaxel or pembrolizumab, with or without chemotherapy, to determine its effectiveness in treating cancer.

The study follows an interventional design with a sequential intervention model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It consists of two parts: a dose-escalation phase to determine safe dosing and an expansion phase to evaluate efficacy.

The study began on May 14, 2019, with an active status but not recruiting new participants. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s development and potential market entry.

This update could influence Genmab’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology sector. The study’s outcomes could also impact the broader market for cancer treatments.

The study remains active, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

