Genmab’s EPCORE® FL-1 Trial Achieves Key Milestones in Follicular Lymphoma

The latest update is out from Genmab ( (GMAB) ).

On August 7, 2025, Genmab announced that its Phase 3 EPCORE® FL-1 clinical trial met dual primary endpoints in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma. The trial demonstrated significant improvements in overall response rate and progression-free survival with the combination of epcoritamab, rituximab, and lenalidomide (R2) compared to R2 alone. The U.S. FDA has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application for priority review, with a decision expected by November 30, 2025. If approved, this would mark the first bispecific antibody combination regimen available as a second-line treatment for this condition, potentially reshaping the treatment landscape.

Spark’s Take on GMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GMAB is a Outperform.

Genmab’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust profitability and a solid balance sheet, is the primary driver of its stock score. Technical analysis suggests some short-term bearish momentum, but the stock remains stable in the long term. Valuation metrics indicate a reasonable price relative to earnings, supporting a positive outlook.

More about Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in innovative antibody therapeutics. Founded in 1999, Genmab focuses on developing next-generation antibody technology platforms and has a proprietary pipeline that includes bispecific T-cell engagers and antibody-drug conjugates. The company aims to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases by 2030.

Average Trading Volume: 1,361,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.75B

