Genmab and BioNTech’s GEN1042 Study: A New Hope for Cancer Treatment?

Genmab and BioNTech SE are conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Antitumor Activity of GEN1042 Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab ± Chemotherapy in Japanese Subjects With Malignant Solid Tumors. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of GEN1042, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with other cancer therapies, in Japanese patients with malignant solid tumors.

The study tests GEN1042, a biological treatment administered intravenously, alone and in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy drugs like cisplatin, carboplatin, and 5-fluorouracil. These interventions target head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

This open-label, non-randomized study follows a sequential intervention model. It is designed to treat participants and evaluate GEN1042’s safety, tolerability, and antitumor activity without any masking.

The study began on November 24, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

The study’s progress could influence Genmab and BioNTech SE’s stock performance, as successful outcomes may boost investor confidence and market position. This trial also positions these companies in a competitive landscape where advancements in cancer treatment are highly valued.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

