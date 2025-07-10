Genius Group Initiates Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Genius Group Limited ( (GNS) ) has issued an update.

On July 10, 2025, Genius Group Limited announced the initiation of a share buyback program, following shareholder and board approval to repurchase up to 20% of its issued ordinary shares. On July 9, 2025, the company successfully bought back one million shares at an average price of $1.30 per share, which represents 7% of the approved buyback mandate. This move is part of the company’s strategy to preserve shareholder value, with further buybacks possible depending on market conditions.

Spark’s Take on GNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GNS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s significant financial challenges, as indicated by a low financial performance score. Despite this, the technical analysis shows some positive momentum, contributing positively to the score. However, the negative valuation metrics, such as the P/E ratio, weigh heavily on the overall evaluation.

To see Spark’s full report on GNS stock, click here.

More about Genius Group Limited

Genius Group Limited is a Bitcoin-first business that provides AI-powered education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. It serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace, offering AI training, tools, and talent. The company focuses on personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways that combine human talent with AI skills and solutions at individual, enterprise, and government levels.

Average Trading Volume: 7,149,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $81.39M

For an in-depth examination of GNS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue