Genius Group Faces Legal Developments in Appeal Case

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Genius Group Limited ( (GNS) ) just unveiled an update.

Genius Group Limited is currently involved in legal proceedings with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit regarding a Preliminary Injunction in aid of arbitration imposed by the Southern District Court of New York. As of July 16, 2025, the Court has deemed LZG International in default due to their failure to appoint new counsel by the deadline. Consequently, LZG International will not be allowed to submit a brief unless permitted by the Court. The Court has lifted the stay on filing deadlines, requiring Genius Group to submit its opening brief by August 15, 2025, while Moe and Ritz have 60 days to respond, followed by an additional 30 days for Genius Group to reply.

Spark’s Take on GNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GNS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s severe financial performance challenges, which significantly weigh down the score. Technical analysis provides some positive momentum, but the volatile nature of the stock adds risk. The valuation score is low due to a negative P/E ratio, indicating earnings issues. Overall, the financial difficulties are the most significant factors impacting the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GNS stock, click here.

More about Genius Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 7,716,453

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $138.7M

For detailed information about GNS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue