Genius Group Appoints Kevin Malone as Board Advisor Amid Market Manipulation Lawsuit Preparations

Genius Group Limited ( (GNS) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Genius Group Limited announced the appointment of Kevin Malone as an advisor to its Board. Malone, CEO and President of Malone Wealth, brings extensive experience in wealth management and market manipulation advocacy. His appointment comes as Genius Group prepares to file a lawsuit for alleged market manipulation, including naked short selling and spoofing. Malone’s role will involve providing expertise and strategies to support the company’s legal actions. His decision to take compensation in Genius Group shares aligns him with shareholder interests, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and accountability in the markets.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, GNS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is weighed down by significant financial difficulties and negative valuation metrics. However, the technical analysis suggests strong positive momentum, which offers some short-term optimism for traders.

More about Genius Group Limited

Genius Group Limited is an AI-powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, providing education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. The company serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace, offering AI training, tools, and talent. It focuses on personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways that combine human talent with AI skills and solutions at individual, enterprise, and government levels.

Average Trading Volume: 5,614,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $70.95M

