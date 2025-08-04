Genie Energy Announces Q2 2025 Cash Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Genie Energy Commo ( (GNE) ) has shared an update.

On August 4, 2025, Genie Energy Ltd. announced a cash dividend of $0.075 per share for its Class A and Class B common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on or about August 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 11, 2025, and will be treated as an ordinary dividend for tax purposes.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GNE is a Neutral.

Genie Energy’s overall stock score reflects a solid financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, but is offset by bearish technical indicators and a high valuation. The company has strong operational cash flow and a stable balance sheet, yet faces challenges in profitability and technical trends. The earnings call highlighted growth in retail energy and increased returns to shareholders, but also noted margin pressures.

Genie Energy Ltd. is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of community and utility-scale solar energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 209,797

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $542M

