Genflow Biosciences Strengthens IP Portfolio with New European Patent Publication

Genflow Biosciences Plc ( (GB:GENF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Genflow Biosciences Plc announced the publication of its second European patent application for a SIRT6 gene variant targeting non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), marking a significant milestone in its intellectual property portfolio. This development strengthens Genflow’s IP leadership in the longevity and metabolic disease space, establishing a robust European patent framework that supports its therapeutic platform and future clinical programs, thereby enhancing partnership potential and long-term value creation.

Genflow Biosciences Plc

Genflow Biosciences Plc, founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is a biotechnology company focused on pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process. The company aims to promote longer and healthier lives and mitigate the impacts of an aging global population. Its lead compound, GF-1002, utilizes a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene, with ongoing clinical trials in aged dogs and plans for trials in treating MASH, a prevalent chronic liver disease.

