GENFIT Unveils Promising Preclinical Data for ACLF Treatment

Genfit SA ( (GNFT) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 10, 2025, GENFIT presented promising preclinical data for its investigational drug G1090N at The Liver Meeting® 2025. The data demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing systemic inflammation and improving organ function in ACLF disease models. The company anticipates safety data from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers and initial efficacy signals by the end of 2025. These developments could significantly impact GENFIT’s clinical development pipeline and strengthen its position in addressing unmet needs in liver disease treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on (GNFT) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GNFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GNFT is a Neutral.

Genfit SA’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows a positive recovery trajectory. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is weak due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a moderate overall score.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, GNFT is a Neutral.

More about Genfit SA

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare and life-threatening liver diseases. With a strong emphasis on conditions such as Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), Acute Decompensation (AD), and Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE), the company has a diverse R&D portfolio. GENFIT is also known for its diagnostic solutions and has achieved regulatory approval for its drug Iqirvo® for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in several regions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $197.5M



