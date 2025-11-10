GENFIT Collaborates with EVerZom to Advance Exosome-Based Therapy for ACLF

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Genfit SA ( (GNFT) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 10, 2025, GENFIT announced a research collaboration with EVerZom to advance exosome-based regenerative technology for treating Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF). This partnership will explore the efficacy of EVerZom’s investigational drug candidate, EViv, with GENFIT having an exclusive option to license the drug for clinical development pending successful proof-of-concept results. This collaboration combines EVerZom’s expertise in exosome technology with GENFIT’s leadership in ACLF, potentially accelerating therapeutic progress and enhancing GENFIT’s position in the regenerative medicine field.

The most recent analyst rating on (GNFT) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GNFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GNFT is a Neutral.

Genfit SA’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows a positive recovery trajectory. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is weak due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a moderate overall score.

More about Genfit SA

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare and life-threatening liver diseases, including Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), acute decompensation, and hepatic encephalopathy. The company has a strong history in liver disease research and development, with a portfolio that spans various stages of development. GENFIT is headquartered in Lille, France, and is listed on both the Nasdaq and Euronext markets.

Average Trading Volume: 6,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $197.5M

