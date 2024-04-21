Genex Power to Reveal Quarterly Results and Host Webinar

Genex Power Ltd. (AU:GNX) has released an update.

Genex Power Limited, a player in the Australian renewable energy sector with over $1 billion in projects, is set to unveil its quarterly results on April 29, 2024. The company will also host a virtual briefing to discuss the quarter’s highlights and engage with shareholders and investors through a Q&A session. Genex’s portfolio includes a variety of projects, like the operational Kidston Clean Energy Hub and the newly energized Bouldercombe Battery Project.

