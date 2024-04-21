Genex Power Advances Hydro Project Milestones

Genex Power Ltd. (AU:GNX) has released an update.

Genex Power Ltd. has reached a significant milestone in the construction of the Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project, completing the excavation of the powerhouse cavern and commencing fit-out works. The project’s 275kV transmission line is also making good progress, with switchyards nearing completion. The anticipated energisation date for the project has been set for the first quarter of 2025.

