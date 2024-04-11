Genex Awaits Major Proposal News, Trading Halted

Genex Power Ltd. (AU:GNX) has released an update.

Genex Power Limited (ASX: GNX) has requested an immediate trading halt in anticipation of a material announcement concerning a proposal from J-POWER, originally mentioned on March 4, 2024. The halt will remain until the earlier of April 16, 2024, or the release of the pending announcement, assuring investors that no other information needs to be disclosed at this time.

