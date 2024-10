Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has announced the receipt of a $1.84 million R&D Tax Incentive refund, netting approximately $1.19 million after repaying a $600,000 loan plus fees and interest to Radium Capital. This financial boost highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to genomics-based tests and innovation in health and wellness sectors.

