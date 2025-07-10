Genesis Healthcare Files for Bankruptcy, Impacting LTC Properties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LTC Properties ( (LTC) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 10, 2025, LTC Properties announced that Genesis Healthcare, an operator leasing six skilled nursing centers from LTC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 9, 2025. Genesis’ leases, which include a total of 782 beds in New Mexico and Alabama, are under a master lease with LTC that matures in April 2026, with options for renewal. Genesis had previously exercised a 5-year extension option for the lease, extending it to 2031. The annualized revenue from Genesis accounts for a small portion of LTC’s total revenue, and Genesis has paid its rent through July 2025. LTC holds a $4.7 million security from Genesis in a letter of credit.

The most recent analyst rating on (LTC) stock is a Hold with a $36.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on LTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LTC is a Outperform.

LTC Properties demonstrates strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, particularly through the RIDEA platform. The valuation is fair with a high dividend yield, but technical indicators suggest caution. Challenges in skilled-nursing centers and occupancy rates need to be addressed to maintain positive momentum.

More about LTC Properties

LTC Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests through RIDEA, triple-net leases, joint ventures, and structured finance solutions, with a portfolio comprising nearly 200 properties across approximately 25 states. Its assets are evenly distributed between seniors housing and skilled nursing centers.

Average Trading Volume: 320,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.62B

Find detailed analytics on LTC stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

