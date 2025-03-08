Genesco Inc. Reports Strong Q4 Earnings Growth

Genesco ( (GCO) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Genesco presented to its investors.

Genesco Inc. is a Nashville-based company specializing in footwear, operating a variety of retail and lifestyle brands with a strong focus on omnichannel capabilities. The company serves diverse customer segments through its brands like Journeys, Schuh, and Johnston & Murphy across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

In its latest earnings report, Genesco Inc. announced a robust performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with a notable increase in comparable sales and operating income. The company highlighted a significant 10% rise in comparable sales, driven by a 14% increase in the Journeys segment and an 18% boost in e-commerce sales, which now account for 30% of retail sales.

Key financial metrics for the fourth quarter include a 1% increase in net sales to $746 million, a 24% rise in operating income, and a gross margin improvement of 60 basis points. The company’s GAAP earnings per share surged to $3.06 from $1.84 the previous year, while non-GAAP EPS increased to $3.26 from $2.59. For the full fiscal year, net sales remained flat at $2.3 billion, with a 3% increase in comparable sales and a 12% rise in e-commerce sales.

Looking ahead, Genesco’s management remains optimistic about its strategic growth initiatives, particularly in the Journeys segment. The company aims to continue building on its momentum with a focus on its footwear strategy and expects to deliver profitable growth and shareholder value in fiscal 2026.