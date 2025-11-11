Genertec Universal Medical Completes RMB 0.2 Billion Note Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company ( (HK:2666) ) just unveiled an update.

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited announced the successful completion of the issuance of its first tranche of domestic medium-term notes in the People’s Republic of China, amounting to RMB 0.2 billion. The notes have a maturity of two years with a fixed interest rate of 2.08%, issued at a price equal to 100% of the principal value. This issuance is expected to support the company’s financial operations and strengthen its market position.

More about Genertec Universal Medical Group Company

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited operates in the medical industry, focusing on providing financial leasing services through its subsidiary, Genertec Universal International Financial Leasing (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. The company is based in Hong Kong and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 8,063,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.33B

