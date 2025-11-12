Generation Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in TSMC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Generation Investment Management LLP, managed by David Blood, recently executed a significant transaction involving Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ((TSM)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 54,118 shares.

Recent Updates on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) reported a significant revenue increase for October 2025, with an 11% rise from September and a 16.9% increase from the previous year, reflecting strong market performance. The company’s revenue from January to October 2025 grew by 33.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Analysts have rated TSMC stock as a Buy, with price targets ranging from $345 to $360, although the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. TSMC’s strategic focus on advanced technologies and AI, along with its global expansion plans in Arizona, Japan, and Germany, positions it well for future growth. The stock experienced mixed options sentiment, with shares fluctuating between $295 and $301. Additionally, TSMC North America announced Sajiv Dalal as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2026, to enhance operations in North America.

Spark’s Take on TSM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSM is a Outperform.

TSMC’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. While technical indicators show a positive trend, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The company’s strategic focus on advanced technologies and AI positions it well for future growth, despite challenges from overseas expansions and foreign exchange impacts.

To see Spark’s full report on TSM stock, click here.

More about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: 50.77%

Average Trading Volume: 12,660,424

Current Market Cap: $1221.7B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue