Genenta Science S.p.A. to Terminate Dedicated Suite Agreement with AGC Biologics

Genenta Science SpA Sponsored ADR ( (GNTA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On December 30, 2024, Genenta Science S.p.A. and AGC Biologics S.p.A. amended their Development and Master Services Agreement, originally effective from March 6, 2019. This amendment included a work statement for AGC to manufacture and test Genenta’s cell therapy products in a dedicated GMP suite. However, on August 1, 2025, Genenta notified AGC of its decision to terminate this work statement, effective August 1, 2026, which will end the commitment to a dedicated suite while allowing AGC to continue manufacturing in shared suites. This decision reflects a strategic shift in Genenta’s operational commitments and may impact its production processes and collaboration dynamics with AGC.

More about Genenta Science SpA Sponsored ADR

Genenta Science S.p.A. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of cell therapy products. The company is engaged in innovative therapies aimed at treating various diseases, leveraging advanced biotechnological processes.

Average Trading Volume: 13,102

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $70.34M

