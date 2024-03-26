GDS Holdings Secures $587 Million for Global Expansion

GDS Holdings (GDS) has released an update.

GDS Holdings Limited, a prominent data center developer in China and Southeast Asia, has successfully raised $587 million for its subsidiary, GDS International, through the issuance of Series A convertible preferred shares. This equity raise is a strategic move to separately finance GDS International’s growth, including its existing 330 MW of data center capacity and an additional 340 MW planned for future development. The funds will enable GDS International to complete its current projects without further financial support from GDS Holdings.

