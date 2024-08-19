GDH Guangnan Schedules Key Board Meeting

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited (HK:1203) has released an update.

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 30, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results and consider declaring an interim dividend. The announcement highlights the upcoming corporate event which may influence the company’s stock performance, especially in terms of shareholder returns. The composition of the board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors.

