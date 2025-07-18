GDEP ADVANCE, Inc. Announces Board of Directors Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GDEP ADVANCE,Inc. ( (JP:5885) ) just unveiled an announcement.

GDEP ADVANCE, Inc. announced changes to its Board of Directors, with the appointment of Toru Kamiyama as a new Outside Director. The changes, decided at a board meeting, will be finalized after the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership structure.

