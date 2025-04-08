GCL Technology Enhances Share Award Scheme with New Purchase

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings ( (HK:3800) ) just unveiled an update.

GCL Technology Holdings Limited announced a voluntary share purchase under its share award scheme, acquiring 30 million shares to benefit eligible persons. This move, representing approximately 0.11% of the total shares in issue, reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its stakeholders and could potentially enhance its market positioning by aligning the interests of its employees with those of the shareholders.

More about GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

GCL Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the energy sector. It is known for its focus on technology and energy solutions, with a market presence that includes the trading of shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -34.38%

Average Trading Volume: 5,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.48B

