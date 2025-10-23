GCC SAB de CV Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

GCC SAB de CV ( (GCWOF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information GCC SAB de CV presented to its investors.

GCC SAB de CV, a prominent supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, and concrete, operates primarily in the United States and Mexico, with a significant presence in the construction industry. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, GCC announced a 10.1% increase in consolidated net sales, reaching $438.5 million, driven by strong performance in its U.S. operations. However, the company faced challenges with a 2.9% decrease in EBITDA and a 6.1% drop in earnings per share compared to the previous year.

The report highlighted a 14% growth in U.S. sales, attributed to increased concrete and cement volumes and higher concrete prices. Despite these gains, the EBITDA margin fell to 35.9%, and net income decreased by 6% to $100.9 million. In Mexico, sales declined by 2.1%, affected by reduced volumes and a challenging industrial segment. The company’s free cash flow improved by 8.9% to $132.4 million, supported by lower cash taxes and accrual payments.

GCC’s financial position remains robust, with cash and equivalents totaling $853.7 million and a net leverage ratio of -0.55x. The company continues to focus on cost control and operational stability, with strategic investments aimed at strengthening its network and supporting long-term growth.

Looking ahead, GCC’s management remains committed to maintaining a disciplined approach across markets, focusing on plant reliability and value compounding strategies into 2026, despite the mixed economic environment.

